Columnists

SOWETAN | July riot instigators evade justice

By Sowetan - 10 July 2023 - 07:59

Yesterday marked two years since the July riots which swept through parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu Natal . We need not remind you of the devastating impact of one of the worst episodes of lawlessness and violence which exposed our nation’s economic deprivation, racial division, disinformation and a weak security apparatus.

More than 300 people died, about R50bn in damages was recorded and thousands of jobs were lost. Yet, two years later, we have a handful of convictions despite the thousands of people arrested at the time.  ..

