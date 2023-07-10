SOWETAN | July riot instigators evade justice
Yesterday marked two years since the July riots which swept through parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu Natal . We need not remind you of the devastating impact of one of the worst episodes of lawlessness and violence which exposed our nation’s economic deprivation, racial division, disinformation and a weak security apparatus.
More than 300 people died, about R50bn in damages was recorded and thousands of jobs were lost. Yet, two years later, we have a handful of convictions despite the thousands of people arrested at the time. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.