×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

July 2021 riots instigators to be charged under Terrorism Act

Case adjourned to November 17

By LWAZI HLANGU - 12 May 2023 - 12:27
The 65 suspects are alleged to have co-ordinated the looting in July 2021 through a WhatsApp group called 'FreeZumaCoordinators'.
The 65 suspects are alleged to have co-ordinated the looting in July 2021 through a WhatsApp group called 'FreeZumaCoordinators'.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele

The case against suspected 2021 July unrest instigators has been postponed to November after the state indicated it wants to add a terrorism charge.

The suspects, now 65 in total, are alleged to have co-ordinated the looting in July 2021 through a WhatsApp group called “FreeZumaCoordinators”.

They were arrested from August 2022 and initially charged with conspiracy to commit public violence, incitement to commit public violence and incitement to commit arson.

During their last court appearance in December 2022, the matter was postponed when the state said it wanted to add charges related to the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorist and Related Activities Act.

When they appeared in the Durban regional court on Friday, the state again asked for the matter to be remanded to later in the year to prepare indictments for a possible terrorism charge.

“The state requires more time. The prosecutor had advised the state was ready to proceed to trial, but after accessing the information on the devices taken away from the accused persons the state found grounds to bring possible terrorism charges against them,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara.

For terrorism charges to be granted against the accused, the NPA in KwaZulu-Natal must make an application to the National Director of Public Prosecutions.

“It’s for this reason we ask for the remand so this process can begin. The state put on record and gave assurances it will have an indictment against the 65 accused and will be ready to proceed further,” said Ramkisson-Kara.

After the defence brought their arguments in opposition to the postponement, magistrate Anand Maharaj granted the remand and the case was adjourned to November 17.

The accused are out on bail and warnings.

TimesLIVE

December trial for ‘riots instigator’ Bonginkosi Khanyile

The trial of former student activist and politician Bonginkosi Khanyile, who has been charged for allegedly instigating the July 2021 riots, has been ...
News
2 months ago

JULY UNREST | Hawks nab eight more riot instigator suspects in KZN

Eight more people were arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime Prevention in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday in connection with promoting violence ...
News
8 months ago

eThekwini mayor denies instigating July riots, looting

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has accused criminal syndicates of having used the anger over the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma to ...
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clashes with Steenhuisen on Russian vessel
'How do you sleep at night?': Steenhuisen slams Ramaphosa on Russian vessel in ...