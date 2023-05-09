KZN municipality sets up crisis centre after lessons from pandemic, riots and floods

The iLembe district municipality in KwaZulu-Natal has set up a crisis centre to be used by local businesses for their day-to-day operation in the event of disasters.
Zama Soji, key expert for Vuthela’s public finance management component, said events such as the pandemic, 2021 July unrest and floods in April last year demonstrated the importance of municipalities being prepared to ensure business continuity by having a disaster management centre.
The Vuthela programme contributes to the improvement of the economic future of the iLembe district and the quality of life of its residents, through sustainable growth of the local economy and the creation of higher, better and more inclusive employment and income-generating opportunities.
Soji said having developed business continuity strategies for all municipalities within the iLembe district, the question of how and where the municipalities should assemble to continue with their business had to be addressed.
She said during the execution of the project, the district enterprise risk management forum identified the iLembe district disaster management centre (DMC) in Haysom Road, KwaDukuza, for consideration as a work area recovery site.
“This would allow those identified as critical resources, especially from a crisis management aspect, to be able to follow a co-ordinated approach to any disaster affecting the district,” said Soji.
“The DMC could also serve as a central point to assess any potential risks or vulnerability to communities, mitigating disaster severity, ensuring emergency preparedness, promoting rapid and effective response, ensuring the provision of relief and implementing necessary actions in line with applicable legislation.”
Plans are in place to upgrade the centre and make it a recovery site, she said. However, due to limited financial resources, the municipality would have to consider external funding sources to upgrade the centre to enable municipalities to function and continue with their critical activities in the event of crises.
