FAROUK ARAIE | SA faces food shortages, repeat of the July 2021 riots

The grim warning by the Consumer Goods Council of SA about food shortages and a possible repeat of the July 2021 riots must be taken seriously by the government and its intelligence institutions.
Our so-called democracy represents the most imbalanced nation on earth. This grotesque imbalance is a recipe for disaster, an invitation to chaos and tyranny. How can our nation hope to survive in rivers of monumental wealth alongside oceans of poverty and despair? Under these frightening circumstances, a titanic clash will render the constitution impotent.
The constitution was designed as an anchor for governance. It was supposed to be our last refuge from chaos and tyranny. Its noble provisions were relegated to the dustbins of history. Its sublime undertakings were mutilated by all and sundry.
It has now died an ignominious death. With hindsight we could have enshrined in our constitution the complete eradication of poverty as prerequisite for averting crimes against humanity charges for the previous rulers.
It was Eli Khamarov who wrote : “Poverty is like punishment for a crime you did not commit.”
The prevalence of poverty and misery in SA is a paradox. We should by no means be a poor nation despite being stupendously a wealthy country.
Sadly, we wallow in abject poverty. Poverty has assumed unprecedented and unacceptable levels. Poverty induced agitation and violent conflicts pose increasing threats to our nascent democracy. Poverty in our country is of such a grotesque nature that it is tantamount to a heinous crime of injustice by our current rulers.
Human suffering, hardships and endemic unemployment have reached critical levels. A serious threat to our future and security. There is no gainsaying that poverty and democracy have a high degree of correlation and they affect each other in profound ways. Indeed, the high rate of poverty has created public apathy in the democratic process.
The constitution will become irrelevant if monumental wealth and abject poverty reside undisturbed in a society that has been left unstructured for over 75 years. Our leaders are comatose as the winds of change gather momentum.
Anyone ignoring the crust of the Consumer Goods Council’s poignant and profound message, do so at their own peril. The recent dire warnings of the World Economic Forum (WEF) on SA paint a bleak picture of our troubled land as it disintergrates into multiple pieces on a colossal scale.
Poverty is the absence of all human rights. The frustrations and anger generated by abject poverty cannot sustain peace in any society. For building peace we must find ways to provide opportunities for people to live decent lives. In every aspect of our lives, the constitution has been subverted and rendered irrelevant.
We have reached a stage where the sacred elements of the constitution are mocked at by those who have been in power for almost three decades.
As we seek to strengthen the fabric of the nation, there needs to be a concentrated focus on the root causes of instability, conflict and confrontation everywhere. The danger signals are unmistakably clear. The co-existence of a world of wealth and prosperity and a world of poverty and misery is too profound a contradiction to be ignored.
It lies at the heart of an emerging crisis. Turning a blind eye to this escalating crisis is tantamount to playing roulette with the lives of over 60-million people. More than one million people are still condemned to abject poverty.
Whatever the cloud of uncertainty may hang over the future, we must not fail to lay the foundation of a more stable and equitable order which fosters greater hope and wider opportunities for mankind. As stated by The WEF, we probably have only two years left to rectify our problems, Procrastination will witness a repeat of the July 2021 uprising that will render the country ungovernable.
• Araie is a Sowetan reader
