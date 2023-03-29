“Woolworths looter” Mbuso Moloi pleaded guilty to a charge of theft on Wednesday, admitting he stole goods from the food chain’s Davenport store during the July 2021 unrest.
Moloi’s crime became public when he was videoed with the basket of groceries which he placed into the boot of his white Mercedes-Benz before driving off.
In his guilty plea before Durban regional court magistrate Melanie de Jager, Moloi said he had “acted on the spur of the moment” and “impulsively”. However, he said, he did not “cause revolt”, nor form a common purpose to cause revolt or damage any property.
His guilty plea came after he changed attorneys. On Wednesday he was represented by advocate Willie Lombard, who read out his statement.
Earlier, prosecutor Vishalan Moodley confirmed the state was withdrawing 16 other charges against him, including one of public violence.
In his written plea, Moloi, 30, who lives in Cowies Hill, said on July 22 2021 he had left home with a friend to buy toilet paper and sanitary pads. He drove to Glenwood Spar, but “it became apparent that the store was inaccessible and the shop had been barricaded”.
‘Woolies looter’ Mbuso Moloi pleads guilty to theft during July riots
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
“Woolworths looter” Mbuso Moloi pleaded guilty to a charge of theft on Wednesday, admitting he stole goods from the food chain’s Davenport store during the July 2021 unrest.
Moloi’s crime became public when he was videoed with the basket of groceries which he placed into the boot of his white Mercedes-Benz before driving off.
In his guilty plea before Durban regional court magistrate Melanie de Jager, Moloi said he had “acted on the spur of the moment” and “impulsively”. However, he said, he did not “cause revolt”, nor form a common purpose to cause revolt or damage any property.
His guilty plea came after he changed attorneys. On Wednesday he was represented by advocate Willie Lombard, who read out his statement.
Earlier, prosecutor Vishalan Moodley confirmed the state was withdrawing 16 other charges against him, including one of public violence.
In his written plea, Moloi, 30, who lives in Cowies Hill, said on July 22 2021 he had left home with a friend to buy toilet paper and sanitary pads. He drove to Glenwood Spar, but “it became apparent that the store was inaccessible and the shop had been barricaded”.
“I drove around the area and past the Woolworths store. I noticed there were persons emerging from the store. At the spur of the moment and in an impulsive act, I stopped my motor vehicle on the side of the road.”
Moloi said he entered the store and right at the entrance noticed a Woolworths shopping basket and various goods strewn on the floor.
“I took the basket and collected some of the items ... exited the store and placed the basket in the back of my vehicle without paying for the goods and drove off.”
He said the items included washing powder and juice.
Moloi also pleaded guilty to contravening road traffic regulations in that the registration number on his car did not match the vehicle licence number. He said he had been given the plates by the dealership, and he knew he had needed to replace them but failed to do so.
Moodley confirmed Moloi had no previous convictions.
Lombard requested an adjournment, giving time for pre-sentence reports to be compiled.
The matter was adjourned until May 31, and Moloi’s bail was extended.
Last year the Asset Forfeiture Unit obtained a forfeiture order, confiscating Moloi’s car “as an instrumentality of an offence”. The car was said to be worth about R500,000.
TimesLIVE
Basket of Woolies groceries costs Durban man his luxury coupé
Woolworths ‘Mercedes looter’ says he's broke and needs legal aid
Alleged Woolworths 'Mercedes looter' appears in court on theft and public violence charges
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos