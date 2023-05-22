×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

PEDRO MZILENI | Colonial empire controls the wealth of the Global South

By Pedro Mzileni - 22 May 2023 - 11:01

The G7 annual summit for 2023 was convened in Hiroshima, Japan, over the weekend and it has taken three key resolutions that should concern all of us in the Global South.

The G7, firstly, is an intergovernmental political forum that consists of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US. The EU is regarded as a strategic friend of this alliance, a “non-enumerated member”. All these nation-states have a common history that binds their interests in present times...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SAPS riot truck on stand by at DStv Premiership encounter between Kaizer Chiefs ...
Music legend Gwala credits his success, longevity to his love for the people