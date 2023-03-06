×

PEDRO MZILENI | Political parties out of touch with how people experience the energy crisis

They resort to ideologies when they should search for solutions

06 March 2023 - 09:30
Pedro Mzileni Columnist

Every political party in SA doesn’t just have an opinion on energy but a concrete policy position. But the public statements that political parties make seem to suggest something else altogether.

Take the EFF. A quick read of their 2019 Second People’s Assembly Resolution’s document suggests they are advocating a renewable energy strategy to guarantee energy security while protecting the planet...

