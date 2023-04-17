×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

US-Nato-EU alliance is hell-bent on exercising world domination

PEDRO MZILENI | The Pentagon leaks reveal the West's insatiable colonial urge

17 April 2023 - 12:44
Pedro Mzileni Columnist

A 21-year-old American Air National Guard member, Jack Teixeira, has been arrested and charged for leaking highly classified documents of the US Defence Force concerning the war in Ukraine. These affair has come to be known as the “Pentagon leaks”.

The US military had earlier labelled them as fake. But a Pentagon spokesperson has confirmed the documents are authentic and the leak poses “a very serious risk to national security”. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
WATCH | Thabo Bester had a fake USA passport, explains Motsoaledi