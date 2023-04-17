US-Nato-EU alliance is hell-bent on exercising world domination
PEDRO MZILENI | The Pentagon leaks reveal the West's insatiable colonial urge
A 21-year-old American Air National Guard member, Jack Teixeira, has been arrested and charged for leaking highly classified documents of the US Defence Force concerning the war in Ukraine. These affair has come to be known as the “Pentagon leaks”.
The US military had earlier labelled them as fake. But a Pentagon spokesperson has confirmed the documents are authentic and the leak poses “a very serious risk to national security”. ..
US-Nato-EU alliance is hell-bent on exercising world domination
PEDRO MZILENI | The Pentagon leaks reveal the West's insatiable colonial urge
A 21-year-old American Air National Guard member, Jack Teixeira, has been arrested and charged for leaking highly classified documents of the US Defence Force concerning the war in Ukraine. These affair has come to be known as the “Pentagon leaks”.
The US military had earlier labelled them as fake. But a Pentagon spokesperson has confirmed the documents are authentic and the leak poses “a very serious risk to national security”. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos