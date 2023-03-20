PEDRO MZILENI | EFF a beautiful concept whose time has come
By Pedro Mzileni - 20 March 2023 - 08:41
Today’s national shutdown organised by the EFF is the beginning of a long-awaited united action by the working-class against the status quo in SA.
What sets this protest apart is that it has a national footprint, it is going to have an international audience, and it is finally going to bring the attention of the world to the economic crisis facing SA and its implications for the poor black majority...
PEDRO MZILENI | EFF a beautiful concept whose time has come
Today’s national shutdown organised by the EFF is the beginning of a long-awaited united action by the working-class against the status quo in SA.
What sets this protest apart is that it has a national footprint, it is going to have an international audience, and it is finally going to bring the attention of the world to the economic crisis facing SA and its implications for the poor black majority...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos