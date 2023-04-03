PEDRO MZILENI | Mbeki’s letter a scathing reminder of the mission the ANC threw out
He sets out how the party has betrayed its original purpose
By Pedro Mzileni - 03 April 2023 - 09:03
Former president Thabo Mbeki’s letter to Paul Mashatile is timeous. It is a refreshing reminder to the ANC that it has grossly gone off track in its core mission, and it stands at risk of extinction in the near future.
Two things are being made clear by Mbeki. Firstly, the ANC was not established to serve its members or its leaders. It was established to serve the people of SA to achieve a democratic society and a more peaceful world...
