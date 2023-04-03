×

PEDRO MZILENI | Mbeki’s letter a scathing reminder of the mission the ANC threw out

He sets out how the party has betrayed its original purpose

By Pedro Mzileni - 03 April 2023 - 09:03

Former president Thabo Mbeki’s letter to Paul Mashatile is timeous. It is a refreshing reminder to the ANC that it has grossly  gone off track in its core mission, and it stands at  risk of extinction in the near future.

Two things are being made clear by Mbeki. Firstly, the ANC was not established to serve its members or its leaders. It was established to serve the people of SA to achieve a democratic society and a more peaceful world...

