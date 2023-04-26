It is with a heavy heart to inform you that this plea has been sent several times to the office of President Cyril Ramaphosa without any response. The last emailed request for help was in December, after previous ones earlier in 2022.
I am now writing to Sowetan hoping it would exert pressure on the authorities to act and deliver to the people their right to freedoms of movement and safety, according to the Freedom Charter and the nation’s constitution. My request on behalf of my suffering community is to have an overhead bridge across the huge Kraaipan River in North West.
Alfred Khudu Bantseke, Ga-Rankuwa
READER LETTER | Please, listen up to our pleas Mr President
'This plea has been sent several times'
