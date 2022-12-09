×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Prasa church ban on trains angers commuters

'The agency does not understand the people it serves'

09 December 2022 - 07:16

Commuters are up in arms about the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) banning prayer services on trains

Prasa's decision was a clear indication that the agency does not understand the people it serves, said Phumulani Ndlovu, general secretary of the United Commuter Voice...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar
‘Mkhwebane is intellectually unfit for her position’: Witness slams suspended ...