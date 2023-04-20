SOWETAN | Jooste saga shows up NPA
By Sowetan - 20 April 2023 - 07:59
When Shamila Batoi took over the National Authority in 2019, she carried a promise to a sceptical public that the days of the sinister capture and of the NPA were over. It was refreshing, following a tumultuous decade which saw the prosecutions body pandering to the whims of political and corporate players who controlled state power.
Indeed many of the prosecution of politically influential people in recent years inspired some confidence that the wheels of justice are turning, albeit slowly, against those involved in the large-scale looting of our public purse. ..
