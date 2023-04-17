SOWETAN | The pain of the Gardee trial fiasco
By Leader - 17 April 2023 - 12:05
In two weeks’ time it will be a year since Hillary Gardee was murdered. The men accused of killing her were released last week after key witnesses went missing on the day the trial was scheduled to start.
Gardee, who was the daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee, disappeared on April 29, 2022, and her body was discovered in bushes a few days later. The brutal murder gripped the nation’s attention for weeks as the public was outraged. This led to police minister Bheki Cele giving cops 72 hours to arrest Hillary’s killers and, impressively, they did...
