×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

SOWETAN | G4S contract must bite the dust

By Sowetan - 14 April 2023 - 11:23
Mangaung Correctional Centre on March 30, 2023 in Bloemfontein, South Africa.
Mangaung Correctional Centre on March 30, 2023 in Bloemfontein, South Africa.
Image: Mlungisi Louw

Shortly after 2pm yesterday, Dr Nandipha Magudumana stepped into the dock at the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court. 

It was a moment the nation had been waiting for.

Accused of a litany of charges to do with aiding the elaborate prison escape of her murderer boyfriend, Thabo Bester, Magudumana was SA’s most wanted woman until the pair was arrested in Tanzania a week ago. 

In the coming weeks and months we will hopefully understand comprehensively what happened at the Mangaung correctional services before and after Bester’s escape last year.

Importantly, we hope that the arrest of Magudumana’s co-accused, including her father; Zolile Sekeleni; is the beginning of a process to ensure that finally justice is served.

Most urgent for now should be the government’s handling of the G4S contract.

The company’s appearance before the portfolio committee on correctional services confirmed that G4S has no business managing a prison on behalf of the state. 

It was under its watch that Bester planned and executed an escape which saw him roam the streets as a free man for several months while company officials maintained that he had died in his cell in May 2022.

G4S management knew that Bester  was missing from as early as August last year from security footage from the prison on the day a fire broke out in his cell. October investigations pointed to possible collusion between G4S employees and Bester.

The company’s decision to suspend and subsequently fire some employees indicates, at the very least, its belief that its rules were broken and that potentially a crime had been committed.

Yet it was only this week before the committee that it gave a half-hearted admission that the man had escaped.

And that was pretty much the end of it.

Throughout their engagement with SA’s lawmakers, G4S evaded accountability, often refusing to answer basic questions on the basis that some of its investigations were incomplete.

Inspecting judge of correctional services, Justice Edwin Cameron was perhaps the most incisive when describing the conduct of G4S bosses.

“There was defensiveness rooted in self-interest and a reluctance to take responsibility (because) this would have worldwide implications on their operations beyond the Mangaung correctional centre,” Cameron told the parliamentary committee on correctional services yesterday.

He is right. The conduct of this company throughout this ordeal has been abhorrent. 

There is no plausible reason why it should continue to benefit any more from the taxpayer.

The government must cut its losses immediately. 

Bester escape your fault, MPs tell G4S bosses

Members of parliament tore into G4S bosses who were summoned to account on how murderer and rapist Thabo Bester escaped from the Mangaung prison last ...
News
1 day ago

CONFIRMED: Wooden kist driven into Mangaung prison before Bester's daring escape

G4S has confirmed that a kist was driven into Mangaung Correctional Centre Prison just before Thabo Bester's escape by an unauthorised vehicle.
News
2 days ago

G4S told last November — not in February as the company alleges — that burnt body was not Bester's

Inspecting judge of correctional services Edwin Cameron has told Parliament that the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services told G4S in ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

WATCH | Thabo Bester had a fake USA passport, explains Motsoaledi
Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras