He does not have a full grasp of what needs to be done to fix city
SOWETAN | Joburg mayor out of his depth
It is often said that one’s ability to articulate themselves, especially on a pubic platform, is not necessarily a reflection on the full scale of their capabilities.
Therefore, judging people exclusively based on their oratory skills is misguided. ..
He does not have a full grasp of what needs to be done to fix city
SOWETAN | Joburg mayor out of his depth
It is often said that one’s ability to articulate themselves, especially on a pubic platform, is not necessarily a reflection on the full scale of their capabilities.
Therefore, judging people exclusively based on their oratory skills is misguided. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos