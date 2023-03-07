TESSA DOOMS | Revolution must be inspired by zeal to rebuild, not destroy, unlike the July riots
Riotous impulses defeat the noble purpose of fostering progressive change
“At the risk of seeming ridiculous, let me say that the true revolutionary is guided by a great feeling of love. It is impossible to think of a genuine revolutionary lacking this quality.”
These words attributed to Argentine-born freedom fighter Che Guevara express a sentiment I believe as a citizen of SA who has made a decision to work to create a country we all deserve, even as crises continue to mount...
TESSA DOOMS | Revolution must be inspired by zeal to rebuild, not destroy, unlike the July riots
Riotous impulses defeat the noble purpose of fostering progressive change
“At the risk of seeming ridiculous, let me say that the true revolutionary is guided by a great feeling of love. It is impossible to think of a genuine revolutionary lacking this quality.”
These words attributed to Argentine-born freedom fighter Che Guevara express a sentiment I believe as a citizen of SA who has made a decision to work to create a country we all deserve, even as crises continue to mount...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos