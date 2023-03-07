×

Columnists

TESSA DOOMS | Revolution must be inspired by zeal to rebuild, not destroy, unlike the July riots

Riotous impulses defeat the noble purpose of fostering progressive change

07 March 2023 - 08:35
Tessa Dooms Columnist

“At the risk of seeming ridiculous, let me say that the true revolutionary is guided by a great feeling of love. It is impossible to think of a genuine revolutionary lacking this quality.”

These words attributed to Argentine-born freedom fighter Che Guevara express a sentiment I believe as a citizen of SA who has made a decision to work to create a country we all deserve, even as crises continue to mount...

