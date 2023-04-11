Again SA begged Malawi to return him. Did SA succeed with its pleas? To this day, we still have the Malawi ambassador here in our country. Both the Guptas and Bushiri were represented by South African lawyers in their court cases here and it is obvious those lawyers knew very well that their clients were planning to escape. We should jail these lawyers.
Our country has become a joke. Even small countries like Malawi and the UAE do not take us seriously, thanks to the ANC messing up everything.
Amos Motloding
Jamela Village, Limpopo
READER LETTER | SA must fix some of its international agreements
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Time has come for SA to revisit its international cooperation agreements with other countries. Justice minister Ronald Lamola is now begging the United Arab Emirates for the return of the Gupta brothers to SA.
First, how did the Gupta brothers slip out of SA? The same thing happened with Malawian preacher Shepherd Bushiri. He was arrested, granted bail and then went back to his country.
South Africa's justice ministry voices frustration at UAE lack of response on Guptas
Again SA begged Malawi to return him. Did SA succeed with its pleas? To this day, we still have the Malawi ambassador here in our country. Both the Guptas and Bushiri were represented by South African lawyers in their court cases here and it is obvious those lawyers knew very well that their clients were planning to escape. We should jail these lawyers.
Our country has become a joke. Even small countries like Malawi and the UAE do not take us seriously, thanks to the ANC messing up everything.
Amos Motloding
Jamela Village, Limpopo
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos