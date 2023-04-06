The story of Easter is simply a story of love.
For love to take place one must act and in this story, "For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life." (John 3:16).
The Father's heart (God) has always been loving and He sent Jesus for the main purpose of dying on the cross for our sins.
It was God reuniting Himself with man through Jesus Christ as sin had separated them. At the cross, Jesus took upon Himself all the sins of the world and all the consequences of sin, until He became sin.
One cannot fathom the torment and excruciating pain that He underwent at the cross. Every sickness and every disease came upon Him on that day.
Who knew no sin became sin so that we may be right with God.
For our sins to be cleansed we needed the shedding of His blood and by being hanged on the cross he redeemed us from the curse of the law, as the Bible says: "Christ redeemed us from the curse of the law by becoming a curse for us", for it is written, “Cursed is everyone who is hung on a pole." (Galatians 3:13).
The story did not end there. On the third day, He rose from the dead, proclaiming victory over spiritual death and its consequences, and now is seated at the right hand of God interceding for us.
His last words at the cross were: "It is finished" for He did everything that was needed for us to be clean. His death fully met God's righteousness and His blood has set us free from the bondage of sin.
"Therefore, if the Son makes you free, you shall be free indeed." (John 8:36).
He met it All!
He paid it All!
It is FINISHED!!!
* This Easter message is from Matshepo Seletswane
The story of Christ's love continues
Image: 123RF
