The history of Passover and Easter

The word Passover, Pesach in Hebrew, is a week-long festival of the Jews in celebration of their Exodus from Egypt after 400 years of slavery.

The word Passover came into use after the 10th plague in Egypt when the firstborns were killed.

Yahweh had spoken to Moses to instruct the Hebrew slaves to slaughter a spotless lamb and paint its blood on the doorposts so that when the angel of death came to Egypt it must Passover those houses, which were dabbed with the blood of the lamb.

At every house that did not have blood on its doorposts, the angel of death struck.

It was after the 10th plague and the passing over of the angel of death that the Hebrews were set free by Pharaoh.

This story is written in Exodus.

Then Jesus was crucified during the Feast of the Passover and he took the place of the lambs which were slaughtered during the Passover in Egypt.

It is unlike the Jewish Pesach where they slaughter lambs when they celebrate it.

Christ was a once and for all lamb, which was crucified for our passage from death to life, from slavery to freedom as the children of God.

* This Easter message is from the president of Rev FR Barney Moloi from the Anglican Church of SA