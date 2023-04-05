×

Columnists

Believers can now enjoy an intimate relationship with God

'Have a wonderful Easter holiday'

By Maria Mofokeng-Mkhwanazi - 05 April 2023 - 20:21
The easter is a time for people to have an intimate time with God
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

For us children of God, Easter is to celebrate the death, resurrection and the love of God according to John 3 V 16, which says: “For God so loved the world and gave his only son to save mankind."

We celebrate that God imparts righteousness to man through the finished work of Jesus on the cross. (Romans 4:5-7).

We celebrate that believers don’t have to depend on their self efforts to receive God’s blessings because Jesus Christ fulfilled every one of the requirements of the law on their behalf (Colossians 2:14).

We celebrate that believers can enjoy God’s blessings and undeserved favour because Jesus Christ became a curse for them on the cross (Galatians 3:13).

We celebrate that believers are under the ministry of Jesus’ abundant life (John 10:10 and 2 Corinthians 3:6).

Believers can now enjoy a close and intimate relationship with God because they are made righteous by faith in Jesus (2 Corinthians 5:17, Romans 5:7-9 and Hebrews 10:10).

With these words, I would like to say have a wonderful Easter holiday.

* This Easter message is from Refilwe Maria Mofokeng-Mkhwanazi

