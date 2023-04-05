We celebrate the love of God and our freedom from our sins because Jesus paid the price with his life on the cross. We are reminded of God's unconditional love to all mankind.
His pains, wounds and His Stripes healed and saved us and the account of our sins were fully paid.
This is a period of revival, renewing of vows with God and transformation of lives. This is the period of love, forgiveness, prayer and reconciliation.
* This Easter message is from Rev Dr Dorcas Lindiwe Mabitsela of St Mary's Anglican Church in Orlando East, Soweto
Easter a period of revival, renewing of vows with God
Image: 123RF/PHARTISAN
