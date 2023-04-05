×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

Easter a period of revival, renewing of vows with God

By Dorcas Lindiwe Mabitsela - 05 April 2023 - 20:10
Easter is one of the most significant religious holidays on the Christian calendar.
Easter is one of the most significant religious holidays on the Christian calendar.
Image: 123RF/PHARTISAN

We celebrate the love of God and our freedom from our sins because Jesus paid the price with his life on the cross. We are reminded of God's unconditional love to all mankind.

His pains, wounds and His Stripes healed and saved us and the account of our sins were fully paid.

This is a period of revival, renewing of vows with God and transformation of lives. This is the period of love, forgiveness, prayer and reconciliation.

* This Easter message is from Rev Dr Dorcas Lindiwe Mabitsela of St Mary's Anglican Church in Orlando East, Soweto

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'What if the Ugandan president was gay?' Malema at EFF marches against ...
“Bester incident has been a huge public embarrassment for the government,” says ...