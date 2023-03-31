SOWETAN | Politicians can learn from Notoane
The art of knowing when to leave gracefully
By Sowetan - 31 March 2023 - 08:01
There are many valuable lessons that politicians can learn from football, but one particular example came this week from former SA Under-23 part-time coach David Notoane.
He announced his resignation, albeit in dramatic fashion, on Robert Marawa's Marawa Sports Worldwide show, which is streamed on SowetanLIVE, after failing to guide the team to the Nations Cup in Morocco later this year. Had the team qualified, they would compete for a place in next year's Olympics in Paris, France...
