Nasty C in studio with Stefflon Don in UK

Rapper shares glimpses of studio sessions with the award-winning artist

31 March 2023 - 07:48
Joy Mphande Journalist
Nasty C is making moves in the UK.
Image: Instagram/ Nasty C

You know your favourite artist is gearing up to release new music when you start seeing them in the studio, and Nasty C has hinted that a collaboration with British rapper and singer Stefflon Don is on the way. 

While in the UK, the rapper shared glimpses of his studio sessions with the award-winning artist. 

Nasty C is undeniably well-acquainted when it comes to international stars and the circle just keeps getting bigger.

After signing an exclusive deal with Def Jam Recordings via a joint venture with Universal Music Africa, the 25-year-old has been making an impact beyond the borders of Mzansi, working with American rappers Domani and his father T.I among others. 

Nasty C has been seen rubbing shoulders with American rapper Wale in Hollywood, Los  Angeles, and most recently singer Chris Brown. 

During an interview on Shade 45, Nasty C revealed his plans to build a following in America, explaining that while he wanted to do music with his childhood role models, he wanted to work with upcoming artists as well.

“The best way and the most organic way to do it is to do collaborations with up-and-coming [artists] out here... with a younger audience [it] works a bit better and in a more natural way,” he said.

“I'm trying to get the music to live out here and do a bunch of free verses ... it doesn't even matter if you started doing music four months ago, it will spread.”

