TESSA DOOMS | A well-meaning state is seen by care for citizen's human dignity
Constitution is clear people should be able to eat, drink water, have shelter, be safe and access healthcare
South Africans have an interesting relationship with death. As we participate or watch people’s mourning practices we have expectations of high levels of respect, reverence and care to be shown in how we talk, act and even dress during the sombre rituals of death and mourning.
We have a firm commitment to dignity in death. Almost intolerant of people who do not act with caution to afford the memory of the dead honour and the respect processes to memorialise them, we strive for utmost dignity for the dead, yet in the same country many are denied dignity in life. Dignity is one of three supreme values that anchor the South African constitution...
