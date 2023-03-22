Six people were injured when a truck crashed into five vehicles on the M7 in Bellair on Wednesday.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said emergency services were called out to the scene at about 9.20am.
“On arrival, paramedics found total chaos [with one vehicle overturned]. A quick triage was set up and six patients needed medical assistance,” he said.
More ambulances and advanced life support teams were dispatched.
“Four occupants were treated before they were transported to hospital,” Jamieson said.
He added that traffic was severely affected as the Durban-bound carriageway was blocked and there was “a large diesel spill”.
TimesLIVE
Six injured as truck ploughs into five vehicles on Durban's M7
Image: Supplied
Six people were injured when a truck crashed into five vehicles on the M7 in Bellair on Wednesday.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said emergency services were called out to the scene at about 9.20am.
“On arrival, paramedics found total chaos [with one vehicle overturned]. A quick triage was set up and six patients needed medical assistance,” he said.
More ambulances and advanced life support teams were dispatched.
“Four occupants were treated before they were transported to hospital,” Jamieson said.
He added that traffic was severely affected as the Durban-bound carriageway was blocked and there was “a large diesel spill”.
TimesLIVE
Three killed, six injured in N1 crash near Olifantsfontein off-ramp
Two killed, six injured in KZN crash
Motorcyclist trapped under heavy duty truck in horrific Durban crash
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos