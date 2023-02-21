Girl (8) found dumped in pit toilet had just celebrated her birthday
Residents mete out mob justice by stoning, burning three people
Four days before she went missing, Nomsa Sambo, 8, received a phone call from her father wishing her a happy birthday and promising to organise a party for her the following week.
Little did her father, James Rasesemola, 47, know it would be the last time he he would speak with his daughter before the resident found her lifeless body in a pit toilet in Senotlelo, near Vaalbank, Mpumalanga, in the early hours of Saturday morning...
