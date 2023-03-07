SOWETAN | Sars raises Phala Phala stakes
Sars has no records of Phala Phala transaction
By Sowetan - 07 March 2023 - 08:27
In December last year Hazim Mustafa, the man who brought dollarsto President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm told the world he had declared the cash to SA authorities.
The money, a portion of which was stolen in 2020, was supposedly to buy buffaloes, which were never collected or delivered to the buyer. ..
