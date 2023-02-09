×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

SOWETAN | Committees must know their limits

By Sowetan - 09 February 2023 - 08:18

The power play that unfolded at parliament's tourism committee meeting was cringeworthy. It was one of the worst examples of how public representatives are supposed to exercise their various stewardship roles.

Parliamentary committees play an important oversight role to ensure that members of the executive use the enormous powers at their disposal for the best interests of the country. For that reason, they must be respected by all, including members of the executive...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘South Africans are grateful we exist’ Malema on their latest ejection from Sona
Afriforum release video of businessman assaulting woman and child