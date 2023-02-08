FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA | True state of disaster we have is speed, quality of decision-making
SA has a peculiar way of handling what it describes as ‘urgent’
I am grateful that someone has publicly mentioned that we are in a state of disaster with regards to our energy needs and supply. With everything that has gone on, it would have been difficult to arrive at the conclusion that those managing the state see this as a disastrous set of circumstances.
SA has a peculiar way of handling what it describes as “urgent”, as one would expect that the energy crisis would be handled. Other than debating whether the state should declare the state of disaster, very little has been done since. So much for a state of disaster...
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA | True state of disaster we have is speed, quality of decision-making
SA has a peculiar way of handling what it describes as ‘urgent’
I am grateful that someone has publicly mentioned that we are in a state of disaster with regards to our energy needs and supply. With everything that has gone on, it would have been difficult to arrive at the conclusion that those managing the state see this as a disastrous set of circumstances.
SA has a peculiar way of handling what it describes as “urgent”, as one would expect that the energy crisis would be handled. Other than debating whether the state should declare the state of disaster, very little has been done since. So much for a state of disaster...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos