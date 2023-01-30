Goal is to end load shedding by early 2024
ANC top brass urged to knuckle down to fix Eskom
By Nomazima Nkosi - 30 January 2023 - 08:22
ANC leaders in government have told the party’s top brass that they plan to bring to an end the crippling power cuts that have devastated small business by early next year.
This came as the energy crisis dominated discussions during the first day of the party’s national executive committee two-day lekgotla held in Kempton Park...
Goal is to end load shedding by early 2024
ANC top brass urged to knuckle down to fix Eskom
ANC leaders in government have told the party’s top brass that they plan to bring to an end the crippling power cuts that have devastated small business by early next year.
This came as the energy crisis dominated discussions during the first day of the party’s national executive committee two-day lekgotla held in Kempton Park...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos