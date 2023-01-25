FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA | Help yourselves, state standards in SA are too low to inspire hope
People must stop looking up to government and activate self-reliance
A relative who lives in rural Eastern Cape once told me a story about how his fellow villagers looked down on anyone, especially the young and able-bodied, accepting social grants.
It was unfathomable why anyone would want a handout if they could plant their own food and milk their cattle or goats, and would have to wait for the state to give them something to live on...
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA | Help yourselves, state standards in SA are too low to inspire hope
People must stop looking up to government and activate self-reliance
A relative who lives in rural Eastern Cape once told me a story about how his fellow villagers looked down on anyone, especially the young and able-bodied, accepting social grants.
It was unfathomable why anyone would want a handout if they could plant their own food and milk their cattle or goats, and would have to wait for the state to give them something to live on...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos