×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA | ‘Dare to believe it can change’

GBV, like slavery, needs fighters

30 November 2022 - 10:21
Fikile-Ntsikelelo Moya Political Editor

It might be hard to believe that for much of human history, slavery was a norm, so much so that the very idea of having it abolished seemed like a maverick idea dreamt up by those without a grip on reality.

It was just over 200 years ago – in 1804 when Haiti (then Saint-Domingue) formally declared independence from France in 1804 and became the first sovereign nation in the western hemisphere to unconditionally abolish slavery in the modern era...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘Mkhwebane is intellectually unfit for her position’: Witness slams suspended ...
‘You can’t spin Phala Phala’: Motlanthe