FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA | SA needs policies that work, we can't be sentimental over ones that don't
Realities of the day need to inform changes and not our feelings
Two incidents, both related to state policy aimed at distributing economic opportunities better and in favour of those previously excluded, have set tongues wagging.
Two Sundays ago, Business Times reported Eskom board director Mteto Nyati as suggesting that certain requirements in the procurement space which in his view did not bring value or encouraged internal corruption “would need to be reviewed and changed where appropriate"...
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA | SA needs policies that work, we can't be sentimental over ones that don't
Realities of the day need to inform changes and not our feelings
Two incidents, both related to state policy aimed at distributing economic opportunities better and in favour of those previously excluded, have set tongues wagging.
Two Sundays ago, Business Times reported Eskom board director Mteto Nyati as suggesting that certain requirements in the procurement space which in his view did not bring value or encouraged internal corruption “would need to be reviewed and changed where appropriate"...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos