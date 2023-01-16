Her mother, who is seeking justice, has accused the police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), of dragging its feet in investigating her daughter's killing and therefore ensuring that justice is served. We report today that it took Ipid 10 months after the incident to visit the family and request information crucial to their investigation. This does not only raise questions about the capacity of the watchdog body to investigate such matters, but also the sense of urgency to bring closure to the victim's family.
SOWETAN | Delays in justice erode trust
In SA it is often claimed that justice is elusive for those who have less in life. This is because the rich often benefit from the privilege of having money to afford lawyers to fight their course for justice.
So, it is not surprising that from time to time we read about poor families still longing for justice months or years after losing loved ones either to crime or police action. This has had the effect of many poor families of victims of crime losing faith in the justice system.
The case of Revai Mashiri, whose daughter, Blessing, was killed by a police van in an apparent hit-and-run incident, is just an example of how the wheels of justice can turn frustratingly slowly. As we report today, it is nearly a year since 15-year-old Blessing was run over by a police vehicle that allegedly dragged her body for about 50m before it sped off in Tsakane in the East Rand. Blessing was carrying her six-year-old sister Nardos when the tragedy happened.
Grieving mother left hopeless as Ipid drags feet
Her mother, who is seeking justice, has accused the police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), of dragging its feet in investigating her daughter's killing and therefore ensuring that justice is served. We report today that it took Ipid 10 months after the incident to visit the family and request information crucial to their investigation. This does not only raise questions about the capacity of the watchdog body to investigate such matters, but also the sense of urgency to bring closure to the victim's family.
We appreciate that it is not in anyone's interest that justice is rushed for the sake of speedily concluding cases, but neither should unnecessary delays be tolerated. Delays in investigating cases of misconduct by police not only impede the administration of justice but also erode the trust that ordinary people have in the system.
In Mashiri's case, it has given rise to a belief that the police officers who are meant to be held to account for her daughter's death are being protected and the case is being covered up.
The station commander of Tsakane police station has, meanwhile, said the officers involved in the matter have been sanctioned after a guilty verdict internally. But he refused to reveal the full sanction other than their ban from driving police cars.
This does not inspire public confidence in the police's internal processes to hold their own to account.
