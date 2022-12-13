SOWETAN | Water, not promises, will do
By Sowetan - 13 December 2022 - 09:58
For many years now, villagers in Giyani, Limpopo, have felt nothing but a sense of betrayal by the government that has promised them water but delivered none.
The multi-billion rand Giyani Bulk Water Project is in its 14th year with costs rising to R4,5bn and yet 55 villages in the area known for water scarcity are still waiting for a drop to come out of the taps. Instead, the construction of the critical infrastructure at the Nandoni Dam in Thohoyandou has suffered as public funds were diverted to private pockets...
SOWETAN | Water, not promises, will do
For many years now, villagers in Giyani, Limpopo, have felt nothing but a sense of betrayal by the government that has promised them water but delivered none.
The multi-billion rand Giyani Bulk Water Project is in its 14th year with costs rising to R4,5bn and yet 55 villages in the area known for water scarcity are still waiting for a drop to come out of the taps. Instead, the construction of the critical infrastructure at the Nandoni Dam in Thohoyandou has suffered as public funds were diverted to private pockets...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos