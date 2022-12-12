SOWETAN | Teach these cheats a hard lesson
By Sowetan - 12 December 2022 - 10:56
It is disappointing that in three consecutive years our matric examinations were marred by cheating scandals. The dishonesty has a potential to ruin the integrity of the senior certificate; so harsher punishments must be meted out to all involved.
Once again, we woke up to a report yesterday about a shameless cheating ring in Mpumalanga, where pupils allegedly paid teachers about R1,500 to access answers during the examinations through a WhatsApp group...
