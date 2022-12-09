Kay Sexwale, who was 8 years old when she survived the Maseru Massacre in 1982, recalls events of that night 40 years ago today.
My father joined the movement as a teenager and was often detained by the police for his role. He was the eldest and moved to Lesotho in the early 1970s to take up arms against the apartheid regime as an MK soldier...
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
KAY SEXWALE | 'After what I went through in Maseru, I implore ANC, to do the right thing'
'Newbies join the party for personal gain not its heritage'
Kay Sexwale, who was 8 years old when she survived the Maseru Massacre in 1982, recalls events of that night 40 years ago today.
My father joined the movement as a teenager and was often detained by the police for his role. He was the eldest and moved to Lesotho in the early 1970s to take up arms against the apartheid regime as an MK soldier...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos