DAMIAN MCHUGH | How South Africans can navigate the rising cost of healthcare
Speaking to a professional healthcare adviser can also help
By Damian McHugh - 01 December 2022 - 10:25
Increasing food, transport and general living costs are affecting every South African. Rising inflation means that prices continue to go up, and many are battling to keep up. Early indications are that 2023 will bring more of the same.
Millions of South Africans will also have to budget for medical scheme contribution increases after last year’s deferred increases to help them get through the challenges the pandemic posed. Prior to Covid-19, medical scheme contribution increases grew above the consumer price index (CPI) – typically by about 2-3%...
