Protesting Sedibeng healthcare workers finally paid

About 200 community healthcare workers of the Sedibeng district municipality who had been camping outside the building due to non-payment were excited as the employer finally deposited their money on Wednesday.
Alina Modise, 53, one of the 187 ward-based HIV/Aids co-ordinators contracted by the municipality that were not paid on time, said she was happy that she finally got paid as she was facing eviction.
Dozens of workers have been protesting outside the municipal building in Vereeniging since Monday, demanding payment.
The group has also been sleeping there.
The workers were appointed in July and are on a 12-month contract that runs until June.
They were paid their September, October and November salaries.
Just before 1pm on Wednesday, the workers jumped in excitement outside the municipal building as their outstanding salaries were paid.
Municipal manager Motsumi Mathe confirmed the payment.
The workers receive R3,500 every month and are responsible for raising awareness on HIV/Aids through door-to-door campaigns in areas in Sedibeng, and carry out tasks at local clinics such as Covid-19 screening at the entrances and assist patients with collecting their medication.
Modise, from Vereeniging, said her rental account was in arrears by almost R3,000. Her rent is R1,500 per month.
“I had to borrow money so that I can pay my rent for July and August. The money I got from friends was not enough as I was paying my rent in small amounts so that I do not get kicked out. I also had to borrow money to pay for my child’s scholar transport. I was frustrated about this issue,” said Modise.
“In September, I got a notice from my landlord stating that I should pay my outstanding rental debt before the 7th of December or else I will be kicked out. The municipality must pay us because I am worried,’’ said Modise before her salary was deposited on Wednesday.
Phumzile Vilakazi, 53, of Bophelong said her clothing accounts were in arrears.
“I cannot buy clothes because I have been told by the store to settle my debt first,” said Vilakazi.
She said she forfeited monthly contributions to her funeral policies for July and August due to the non-payment of salaries. Vilakazi contributes R450 in total from her salary to her two funeral policies.
“Their incompetence is not helping us. This is heartbreaking,” said Vilakazi.
Mathe said the delay in payments for July and August was as a result of the Gauteng health department not releasing the grant meant to pay the workers.
“We had a delay [in payment] this year because of outstanding data in the reports we submitted to the health department. The department picked up that there were inconsistencies in our reports. We take responsibility for not submitting all documents properly,” said Mathe.
Mathe said the Sedibeng municipality, health department and provincial treasury have agreed that the grant should be paid to municipality before December 20 so that workers do not go without salaries for the coming months.
Dimakatso Motaung, 47, of Evaton said she was grateful for the payment but was worried about debts she has to settle.
“I have debts that I still need to pay off. The best solution would be for the municipality to absorb us and hire us permanently. They are not alleviating poverty by hiring us on a contract. They only paid us because we have been sleeping outside this place since Monday,” said Motaung.
kokam@sowetan.co.za
Protesting Sedibeng healthcare workers finally paid
Municipality owed contract employees 3-month wages
Image: Veli Nhlapo
