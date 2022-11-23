NATHANIEL LEE | We need to shift focus of education to building the foundation phase
Obsession with matric results must stop as it is no guarantee of skills needed for employment
By Nathaniel Lee - 23 November 2022 - 11:13
A house is built from the foundation and not the roof. Without a foundation, a house will not stand firm and will ultimately collapse. Similarly, a quality education is built upon a strong foundation during the primary schooling phase, with matric representing the roof of basic education.
It is against this background that the annual gimmick of the announcement of the matric results in early January should be viewed. During this time, the minister of basic education will step up to the podium to announce the overall matric pass and celebrate those pupils who excelled in the examinations...
NATHANIEL LEE | We need to shift focus of education to building the foundation phase
Obsession with matric results must stop as it is no guarantee of skills needed for employment
A house is built from the foundation and not the roof. Without a foundation, a house will not stand firm and will ultimately collapse. Similarly, a quality education is built upon a strong foundation during the primary schooling phase, with matric representing the roof of basic education.
It is against this background that the annual gimmick of the announcement of the matric results in early January should be viewed. During this time, the minister of basic education will step up to the podium to announce the overall matric pass and celebrate those pupils who excelled in the examinations...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos