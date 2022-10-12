NATHANIEL LEE | Education the greatest gift a child can be given in their life
Culture of entitlement should be turned on its head for society to prosper
By Nathaniel Lee - 12 October 2022 - 11:26
The greatest gift any parent can give to a child is an education which is why the right thereto is enshrined in the SA constitution. Its desirability stems from the fact that it greatly enhances the prospects of the lives of individuals. Pupils are empowered with knowledge, skills and values that can guide them towards better life choices and promote the ideal of good citizenship.
Furthermore, they are freed from ignorance and dependence to navigate the challenges of adulthood successfully. With the high rate of unemployment, the attainment of basic and tertiary education coupled with the necessary assertiveness and resourcefulness, increases the chances of occupancy in society and meaningful participation in the economy...
NATHANIEL LEE | Education the greatest gift a child can be given in their life
Culture of entitlement should be turned on its head for society to prosper
The greatest gift any parent can give to a child is an education which is why the right thereto is enshrined in the SA constitution. Its desirability stems from the fact that it greatly enhances the prospects of the lives of individuals. Pupils are empowered with knowledge, skills and values that can guide them towards better life choices and promote the ideal of good citizenship.
Furthermore, they are freed from ignorance and dependence to navigate the challenges of adulthood successfully. With the high rate of unemployment, the attainment of basic and tertiary education coupled with the necessary assertiveness and resourcefulness, increases the chances of occupancy in society and meaningful participation in the economy...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos