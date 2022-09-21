NATHANIEL LEE | Education compromised by tolerance for lawlessness
Both trucker and pupils transporter in Pongola crash broke the country's traffic laws
By Nathaniel Lee - 21 September 2022 - 10:57
There are more questions than answers to the horror crash that claimed the lives of 21 people, including 19 pupils, when a truck collided with a bakkie that had been transporting school children on the N2 between Pongola and Itshelejuba in KwaZulu-Natal.
According to the KZN transport department, in the footage of the crash circulating, the truck can be seen speeding excessively, overtaking on a double barrier line, and clearly violating all traffic regulations...
NATHANIEL LEE | Education compromised by tolerance for lawlessness
Both trucker and pupils transporter in Pongola crash broke the country's traffic laws
There are more questions than answers to the horror crash that claimed the lives of 21 people, including 19 pupils, when a truck collided with a bakkie that had been transporting school children on the N2 between Pongola and Itshelejuba in KwaZulu-Natal.
According to the KZN transport department, in the footage of the crash circulating, the truck can be seen speeding excessively, overtaking on a double barrier line, and clearly violating all traffic regulations...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos