×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

SOWETAN | Mob justice a danger to everyone

Innocent taxi driver beaten within inch of his life

By Sowetan - 16 November 2022 - 08:58

The ugly scenes at the Jabulani Mall in Soweto where a mob descended on an e-hailing taxi driver and beat him to within an inch of his life, only for it to be established later that he was wrongfully accused, speaks of the dangers of people taking the law into their own hands.

Yesterday, this publication caught up with the unfortunate victim and a tale emerged of what really happened when Godwin Maswanganyi, a 45-year-old Uber taxi driver, found himself at the end of an accusing finger of an unknown woman, who police say later confessed she had a miscarriage at a hospital just across the street from the mall...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved
R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm