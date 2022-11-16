SOWETAN | Mob justice a danger to everyone
Innocent taxi driver beaten within inch of his life
By Sowetan - 16 November 2022 - 08:58
The ugly scenes at the Jabulani Mall in Soweto where a mob descended on an e-hailing taxi driver and beat him to within an inch of his life, only for it to be established later that he was wrongfully accused, speaks of the dangers of people taking the law into their own hands.
Yesterday, this publication caught up with the unfortunate victim and a tale emerged of what really happened when Godwin Maswanganyi, a 45-year-old Uber taxi driver, found himself at the end of an accusing finger of an unknown woman, who police say later confessed she had a miscarriage at a hospital just across the street from the mall...
