BOITUMELO MOSUPYOE | Tool-making can be game-changer for SA economy

Since the early 1990s, SA has lost more than 80% of its capacity to support its own manufacturing sectors, and one of the main reasons for this is the neglect and decline of the local tooling sector.
This has had an exponentially negative impact on a manufacturing economy, which has led to de-industrialisation.
Tooling is a multi-sector requirement, primarily in the automotive, steel and aerospace fields. This loss of capacity is directly linked to international trade, and the outsourcing of tooling to the rapidly developing and highly competitive Chinese tooling industry.
The Production Technologies Association of SA (PtSA) represents the tool, die, mould-making (TDM) and special machining industry. It was established more than 15 years ago by the tooling industry, to address the decline in capacity, and the loss of competitiveness that led to the loss of ability to support the manufacturing sector and the economy as a whole.
At the time, it was estimated that local companies satisfied only 15% of the local demand for tooling.
During this period, the local tooling sector established a dialogue with the government; for it to understand how tooling is critical and central to developing a sustainable and competitive manufacturing sector. This led to the commissioning of a study known as the Fridge Study into the SA TDM industry, which revealed that the industry was fragmented, was under-skilled and had failed to invest in new technology. The study highlighted that there were several opportunities to rehabilitate and grow the industry, but that it required active government and industry intervention.
The outcome was the establishment of Intsimbi Future Production Technologies Initiative (originally known as Intsimbi National Tooling Initiative). It is the partnership between government and the tooling industry that has created the opportunity for government to support an industry-led programme to rehabilitate and grow the tooling sector. These programmes have resulted in the establishment of the skills programmes, four regional training facilities, the training of more than 2,000 young people, and the implementation of enterprise development projects in over 150 companies nationally.
CEO of PtSA, Tapiwa Samanga, says one of the goals of the association is to make the SA tool, die, mould-making and special machining industry shine. The skills development programme within the association helps creates jobs as they are actively training people to industry’s needs and standards.
If, after a few years in the programme a student wants to get out and into the world of work, he or she is employable. Furthermore, these students can find and create jobs depending on the credentials they obtain. One of the biggest issues the programme faces is that students do not get to finish the course. Industry snaps them up because their skills are highly sought-after.
If the tooling industry were a priority area, it would strengthen government’s repeated promises to decrease the unemployment stats, it would create more (black) industrialists and contribute positively not only to the economy, but also to transformation. Over the past 12 years, PtSA has enrolled about 3,000 students from previously disadvantaged communities; and 95% of the TDM graduates are currently employed.
In recent years, President Cyril Ramaphosa has, without fail in his annual State of the Nation Address, mentioned the need for SA to create more (black) industrialists. The understanding globally is that a thriving manufacturing sector becomes the backbone of economies, and it can yet be so, even for SA.
PtSA, as the voice of the TDM sector, continues to engage with government on behalf of the tooling industry to ensure that these programmes continue to be supported by government for the benefit of the tooling and the manufacturing industry.
• Mosupyoe is the stakeholder relations manager at the Production Technologies Association of SA
BOITUMELO MOSUPYOE | Tool-making can be game-changer for SA economy
Image: Vukuzenzele
• Mosupyoe is the stakeholder relations manager at the Production Technologies Association of SA
