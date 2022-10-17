PEDRO MZILENI | SA needs colleges to develop its agricultural economy fully
By Pedro Mzileni - 17 October 2022 - 11:11
The UN predicts that by 2050, the population of Africa will increase by 25% and the highest concentration of that rise will be in Southern Africa.
This because the continent is overwhelmingly young and female with increased life expectancy as a result of our improved healthcare systems in the past three decades...
PEDRO MZILENI | SA needs colleges to develop its agricultural economy fully
The UN predicts that by 2050, the population of Africa will increase by 25% and the highest concentration of that rise will be in Southern Africa.
This because the continent is overwhelmingly young and female with increased life expectancy as a result of our improved healthcare systems in the past three decades...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos