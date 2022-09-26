Pedro Mzileni | Enough with the theatrics, Mr President - Crack the whip and fashion your legacy
Ramaphosa constrained by deep desire to be loved by all
By Pedro Mzileni - 26 September 2022 - 10:34
Whoever whispered into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ear that he should return to SA in light of the load-shedding crisis gave him bad advice.
First, there are so many political leaders, senior executives and operational managers appointed to deal with load-shedding. They all earn huge salaries for the jobs we expect them to do. His role could have been advisory or oversight, and that doesn’t require him to be physically inside SA...
Pedro Mzileni | Enough with the theatrics, Mr President - Crack the whip and fashion your legacy
Ramaphosa constrained by deep desire to be loved by all
Whoever whispered into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ear that he should return to SA in light of the load-shedding crisis gave him bad advice.
First, there are so many political leaders, senior executives and operational managers appointed to deal with load-shedding. They all earn huge salaries for the jobs we expect them to do. His role could have been advisory or oversight, and that doesn’t require him to be physically inside SA...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos