Brutal killings, rape and assault of women and children in SA are very serious that I wish to challenge all men in the country to back #STANDUP campaign and confront this evil with the serious intention it deserves.
I have been listening to politicians, business and social activists and media but none provides a solution. I therefore suggest that in every church on Sundays, a 30 minutes meeting be held about this issue. The same discussion must happen in every school, clubs and taverns where men meet and drink together.
Men must lead discussions about gender-based violence issue in union meetings, company meetings, taxi association meetings, community meetings and all other types of gatherings where men are present. No facet of society must escape the 30 minutes talk about GBV and possible solutions thereof.
I challenge every man out there, regardless of race or creed, to please take your boy’s hand and go to church because this evil dispensed by men on women is the doing of the devil.
In every police station there must be an office dedicated to receive emergency calls and rapid response to calls and text messages about violence against women and children.
The station commanders must make sure members of the communities they serve know the relevant number, and that they should feel free to even send a “Please Call Me”. The callback request must also automatically go to the police commissioner's office.
Where there is no chance of grabbing a cellphone, grab a whistle and in that case a neighbour could call or send the callback request to the police immediately.
Malose Sathekge, East Rand
READER LETTER | Men must lead the talks about GBV
Image: Alon Skuy
