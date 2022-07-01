×

White people helped me greatly to get along in life and career

As blacks we need each other to progress but unfortunately the opposite is what we do to one another in the workplace

01 July 2022 - 09:20

In our world today, a lot of young black people are conscious about where they work and who employs them.

When we see job vacancies on different platforms, we don’t get excited about the opportunities before we figure out a few things. Those that are not desperate for a job won’t just take up any opportunity. ..

