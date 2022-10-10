SOWETAN | Ipid must explain rapist cops
By Sowetan - 10 October 2022 - 08:31
It is worrying that some police officers who were found guilty of rape by the Ipid walked off with a slap on the wrist.
According to a Sunday Times report, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate's 2021/2022 annual report stated that three officers got written warnings and another had his pay suspended after the directorate found they were guilty of rape...
